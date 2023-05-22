Newcastle host Leicester in their final home match of the 2022-23 campaign (8pm kick-off) in what could be cause for celebration. The Magpies are just one [point away from securing a top four finish and Champions Leaguefootball.

Last season, the Newcastle co-owners took to the pitch to mark the final home game of the 2021-22 season against Arsenal. Ghodoussi, Reuben, Amanda Staveley and former director Majed Al Sorour all celebrated the 2-0 win with the players as United survived relegation.

Monday night could potentially be an even more positive cause for celebration should Newcastle get a result and secure Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

To mark the occasion, one Newcastle fan suggested on social media that Reuben and Ghodoussi take part in the half-time shoot-out competition on the pitch hosted by Justin Lockwood.

And the Newcastle ownership pair quickly got involved as Reuben retweeted the supporter’s tweet, tagging Ghodoussi who replied: “Let’s do this @JamieReuben.”

It’s not the first time the Newcastle co-owners have teased such things on social media but it has quickly gathered momentum on this occasion. And now Eales has made the plans clear, and it’s all for a great cause.

The Magpies’ CEO tweeted: “This is going to be box office! @ghodoussi Vs @jamiereuben is set for half-time challenge on Monday night!

“Loser donates £5k to @nufcfoodbank. @nufc will match a further £5k. May the best man win!”

