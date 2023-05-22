Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi spoke to Newcastle United’s squad – at the request of Eddie Howe.

Howe revealed the meeting ahead of tonight’s final Premier League home game against Leicester City.

The third-placed club can secure Champions League football next season by taking one point from its remaining two fixtures following fifth-placed Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

Co-owners Staveley and Ghodoussi addressed Howe’s players earlier this month.

“I invited Amanda and Mehrdad up to speak to the squad, I think it was 10 days ago roughly, just to have that contact with them, with the owners, because it's so important as a club we're one – from top to bottom,” said United’s head coach.

“They came in, they spoke to the players. They were absolutely brilliant.

“It was a nice moment, actually, just for everyone in the room to consolidate their thoughts on each other, and then try to focus on the last few games that we had, and it made a positive impact on us."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Staveley led a takeover which was completed in October 2021. The club appointed Howe as head coach a month later following a winless start to the season under Steve Bruce.

A TV crew has been shadowing Staveley and Ghodoussi this season for a documentary which will be screened on Amazon Prime Video.

Cameras have also been following Howe and his players during what has been a remarkable season for a club which was fighting relegation last season.