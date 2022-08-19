Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City will be looking to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season against a Newcastle side who have picked up four points from their opening two matches without conceding a goal.

While Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of Matt Targett (hamstring) and Ryan Fraser (back), Man City are expected to welcome English midfield duo Cole Palmer and Kalvin Phillips back into the fold after they missed last weekend’s 4-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrates with Manchester City's English midfielder Kalvin Phillips (L) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium, in London on August 7, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Phillips, a summer arrival from Leeds United, was out with what Guardiola described as ‘niggles’ while Palmer missed the match due to a foot issue.

“Cole is back. Kalvin is back,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference. “Some niggles but everyone is okay.”