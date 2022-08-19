Manchester City handed double fitness boost ahead of Newcastle visit – ex Leeds star to return
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims ‘everyone is okay’ in his squad ahead of Sunday’s visit to Newcastle United (4:30pm kick-off).
City will be looking to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season against a Newcastle side who have picked up four points from their opening two matches without conceding a goal.
While Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of Matt Targett (hamstring) and Ryan Fraser (back), Man City are expected to welcome English midfield duo Cole Palmer and Kalvin Phillips back into the fold after they missed last weekend’s 4-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.
Phillips, a summer arrival from Leeds United, was out with what Guardiola described as ‘niggles’ while Palmer missed the match due to a foot issue.
“Cole is back. Kalvin is back,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference. “Some niggles but everyone is okay.”
Aymeric Laporte (knee) is a longer-term injury issue for Manchester City and will miss Sunday’s match.