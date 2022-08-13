Both Newcastle and Brighton were victorious in the opening round of games last weekend. Eddie Howe’s side earned a comfortable victory over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, whilst Graham Potter’s side came away from Old Trafford with three points for the first time in the club’s history.
Just two places and two points separated these two sides last campaign - but the supercomputer believes that the home side have the edge this afternoon
According to FiveThirtyEight’s model, Brighton have a 49% chance of winning on Saturday.
Most Popular
-
1
The hilarious reason Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral on Twitter following Burger King tweet
-
2
Newcastle United transfer target confirms move ahead of official announcement
-
3
Newcastle United and Everton plot ‘£30m’ striker raid, Toon midfielder ‘expected to depart’
-
4
Newcastle United to ‘push ahead’ with £48m double raid, Toon in ‘pole position’ for £42m Tottenham star
-
5
‘Data experts’ predict clear favourite in Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton and deliver Leeds United, Everton and Manchester United verdicts
United have a 25% of taking home all three points whilst a draw has been given a 26% chance.
The closest contest to call, according to the supercomputer, elsewhere in the Premier League today is at the Brentford Community Stadium where Manchester United are the visitors.
The away side have been made slight-favourites with a 39% chance of taking all three points, whilst Brentford have been given a 36% chance of winning.
Manchester City’s clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium sees the most ‘one-sided’ predictions with the Citizens given an 88% chance of victory.
Full supercomputer predictions for Saturday’s games
Aston Villa v Everton (12:30 kick-off) = 54% chance of a home win, 22% chance of an away win, 24% chance of a draw
Manchester City v Bournemouth (3:00 kick-off) = 88% chance of a home win, 3% chance of an away win, 10% chance of a draw
Arsenal v Leicester City (3:00 kick-off) = 57% chance of a home win, 21% chance of an away win, 23% chance of a draw
Southampton v Leeds United (3:00 kick-off) = 44% chance of a home win, 32% chance of an away win, 24% chance of a draw
Wolves v Fulham (3:00 kick-off) = 51% chance of a home win, 23% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw
Brighton v Newcastle United (3:00 kick-off) = 49% chance of a home win, 25% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw
Brentford v Manchester United (5:30 kick-off) = 36% chance of a home win, 39% chance of an away win, 25% chance of a draw