Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Newcastle and Brighton were victorious in the opening round of games last weekend. Eddie Howe’s side earned a comfortable victory over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, whilst Graham Potter’s side came away from Old Trafford with three points for the first time in the club’s history.

Just two places and two points separated these two sides last campaign - but the supercomputer believes that the home side have the edge this afternoon

According to FiveThirtyEight’s model, Brighton have a 49% chance of winning on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have a 25% of taking home all three points whilst a draw has been given a 26% chance.

The closest contest to call, according to the supercomputer, elsewhere in the Premier League today is at the Brentford Community Stadium where Manchester United are the visitors.

The away side have been made slight-favourites with a 39% chance of taking all three points, whilst Brentford have been given a 36% chance of winning.

Manchester City’s clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium sees the most ‘one-sided’ predictions with the Citizens given an 88% chance of victory.

Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion after an opening day win over Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Full supercomputer predictions for Saturday’s games

Aston Villa v Everton (12:30 kick-off) = 54% chance of a home win, 22% chance of an away win, 24% chance of a draw

Manchester City v Bournemouth (3:00 kick-off) = 88% chance of a home win, 3% chance of an away win, 10% chance of a draw

Arsenal v Leicester City (3:00 kick-off) = 57% chance of a home win, 21% chance of an away win, 23% chance of a draw

Southampton v Leeds United (3:00 kick-off) = 44% chance of a home win, 32% chance of an away win, 24% chance of a draw

Wolves v Fulham (3:00 kick-off) = 51% chance of a home win, 23% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw

Brighton v Newcastle United (3:00 kick-off) = 49% chance of a home win, 25% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw