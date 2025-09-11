Newcastle United’s new CEO, David Hopkinson, has delivered a message to supporters.

David Hopkinson has penned a message to Newcastle United supporters promising that ‘the best is yet to come’ following his arrival as the club’s new chief executive officer.

Last week, Newcastle confirmed Hopkinson would be the successor to Darren Eales as the club’s CEO, with Eales stepping down from the role after three years due to health reasons.

Hopkinson joins Newcastle after serving as president and chief operating officer at Madison Square Garden Sports in the US, where he led the business operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. His previous venture in football came as head of global partnerships at Real Madrid.

And less than a week into his new role, Hopkinson has delivered an open letter to supporters.

Newcastle United new CEO issues open letter to supporters

Hopkinson’s letter read: “To all Newcastle United fans, as I settle into my new role, I wanted to take a moment to extend a heartfelt thanks for the warm welcome I have received.

“Since arriving last week, I have had so many conversations with people inside and outside the club. I’ve gained invaluable insights, and I’m looking forward to connecting and engaging with more of you in the weeks and months to come.

“I’m also looking forward to getting out into the community in the coming weeks to meet more of you and understand what makes this region so special.

“My first impression is this is one united family, on and off the pitch. It is the people who make this football club so special and it is a privilege for me and my family to now be a part of it.

“I’m also truly excited about the future that lies ahead of us. My aim is to build on the tremendous work that preceded me with a renewed sense of alignment for everyone, helping us to grow and win together.

“While I have seen, heard and felt your pride and passion at close hand in recent days, I strongly suspect it will be nothing compared to what I will experience at St. James’ Park in the coming days.

“I can’t wait to be with you for my first game as CEO on Saturday and to be alongside you for the phenomenal journey ahead of us. The best is yet to come. David.”

Hopkinson will be in attendance for Newcastle’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Magpies then host Barcelona in the Champions League next Thursday (8pm kick-off).

Yasir Al-Rumayyan reacts to new CEO appointment

Hopkinson’s appointment comes after a turbulent summer off the pitch for Newcastle and it hoped it will bring some stability behind the scenes.

Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said: "We are delighted to welcome David to Newcastle United.

“David is an outstanding executive whose track record across global sport and entertainment speaks for itself. His experience and strategic capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to build on the club's presence locally and grow it globally on and off the pitch.

“David's leadership will be critical as we build upon what we have already achieved since the acquisition towards an exciting future and sustainable success. I would like to personally thank Darren Eales for his exceptional work and leadership, as well as his friendship, over the last three years.”