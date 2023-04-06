News you can trust since 1849
David Moyes' one-word response to Newcastle United humiliation amid West Ham United sack 'danger'

David Moyes was left fearing the sack after a heavy defeat for West Ham United last night.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Third-placed Newcastle United beat Moyes’ side 5-1 at the London Stadium to maintain their push for a Champions League place.

Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United anger – after tearing into his players
Callum Wilson and Joelinton, both recalled to the starting XI by Eddie Howe, netted two goals apiece, while substitute Alexander Isak was also on target.

Relegation-threatened West Ham were punished by the visitors for a series of defensive mistakes, and Moyes summed up the defeat in one word.

The former Sunderland manager – who is favourite to become the next Preier League manager to lose his job – admitted that Newcastle had given his team a “spanking” on their own pitch.

“I’m really disappointed,” said Moyes. “We gave away a terrible first and second goal, but not as bad as the third and fourth. That makes it difficult.

“At 2-1 at half-time, I’m saying ‘we’re right in the game’, then, 20 seconds later, we’d given ourselves a mountain to climb. Anyone can make an individual mistake as a defender, but we got two tonight, which was a real shock.

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts during his team's defeat to Newcastle United.West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts during his team's defeat to Newcastle United.
“As manager you always have to front up. I’m a big boy, I’ve left jobs at other times in the past, and if that happens, I’ll have to go with that.

“But I really like my job here, I’ve enjoyed my time here greatly. and I really hope we’ve got a couple of big days ahead in the future. But we’ve been given a spanking tonight.”

The stadium was all but empty by the time Joelinton scored Newcastle's fifth goal in the 90th minute.

"I might have walked out as well, I know how it works,” said Moyes. “But when it's bad, that's when you stand up to be a true supporter.

"We've had good times getting into Europe, now we're having bad times. I've got no qualms them leaving with a result like that."

Asked if he had the support of the club’s board, Moyes said: "No doubt they are behind me, but if you lose badly like that as a manager, you're always in danger."

