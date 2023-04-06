David Moyes' one-word response to Newcastle United humiliation amid West Ham United sack 'danger'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relegation-threatened West Ham were punished by the visitors for a series of defensive mistakes, and Moyes summed up the defeat in one word.

The former Sunderland manager – who is favourite to become the next Preier League manager to lose his job – admitted that Newcastle had given his team a “spanking” on their own pitch.

“I’m really disappointed,” said Moyes. “We gave away a terrible first and second goal, but not as bad as the third and fourth. That makes it difficult.

“At 2-1 at half-time, I’m saying ‘we’re right in the game’, then, 20 seconds later, we’d given ourselves a mountain to climb. Anyone can make an individual mistake as a defender, but we got two tonight, which was a real shock.

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts during his team's defeat to Newcastle United.

“As manager you always have to front up. I’m a big boy, I’ve left jobs at other times in the past, and if that happens, I’ll have to go with that.

“But I really like my job here, I’ve enjoyed my time here greatly. and I really hope we’ve got a couple of big days ahead in the future. But we’ve been given a spanking tonight.”

The stadium was all but empty by the time Joelinton scored Newcastle's fifth goal in the 90th minute.

"I might have walked out as well, I know how it works,” said Moyes. “But when it's bad, that's when you stand up to be a true supporter.

"We've had good times getting into Europe, now we're having bad times. I've got no qualms them leaving with a result like that."

