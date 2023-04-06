David Moyes' one-word response to Newcastle United humiliation amid West Ham United sack 'danger'
David Moyes was left fearing the sack after a heavy defeat for West Ham United last night.
Third-placed Newcastle United beat Moyes’ side 5-1 at the London Stadium to maintain their push for a Champions League place.
Callum Wilson and Joelinton, both recalled to the starting XI by Eddie Howe, netted two goals apiece, while substitute Alexander Isak was also on target.
Relegation-threatened West Ham were punished by the visitors for a series of defensive mistakes, and Moyes summed up the defeat in one word.
The former Sunderland manager – who is favourite to become the next Preier League manager to lose his job – admitted that Newcastle had given his team a “spanking” on their own pitch.
“I’m really disappointed,” said Moyes. “We gave away a terrible first and second goal, but not as bad as the third and fourth. That makes it difficult.
“At 2-1 at half-time, I’m saying ‘we’re right in the game’, then, 20 seconds later, we’d given ourselves a mountain to climb. Anyone can make an individual mistake as a defender, but we got two tonight, which was a real shock.
“As manager you always have to front up. I’m a big boy, I’ve left jobs at other times in the past, and if that happens, I’ll have to go with that.
“But I really like my job here, I’ve enjoyed my time here greatly. and I really hope we’ve got a couple of big days ahead in the future. But we’ve been given a spanking tonight.”
The stadium was all but empty by the time Joelinton scored Newcastle's fifth goal in the 90th minute.
"I might have walked out as well, I know how it works,” said Moyes. “But when it's bad, that's when you stand up to be a true supporter.
"We've had good times getting into Europe, now we're having bad times. I've got no qualms them leaving with a result like that."
Asked if he had the support of the club’s board, Moyes said: "No doubt they are behind me, but if you lose badly like that as a manager, you're always in danger."