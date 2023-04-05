News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United team selection bombshell for West Ham United game – two big changes

Eddie Howe’s recalled Callum Wilson to his Newcastle United starting XI – at the expense of Alexander Isak.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 5th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 19:19 BST

Wilson starts tonight’s Premier League game against West Ham United at the London Stadium. The striker has scored 10 goals against the Hammers in 12 apperances for Newcastle and former club Bournemouth.

Joelinton also replaces Joe Willock – who was forced off after scoring against Manchester United at the weekend with a hamstring prolem – in the third-placed club’s starting XI.

Isak and Wilson are on the bench along with Anthony Gordon, who returned from an ankle injury on Sunday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson.

WEST HAM UNITED: Fabianski, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

