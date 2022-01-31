Newcastle United deadline day LIVE: Magpies remain in hunt for Jesse Lingard after Hugo Ekitike move stalls – Matt Targett and Dan Burn deals to be announced
It should be a busy deadline day on Tyneside with both incomings and outgoings expected before the transfer window closes at 11pm.
Newcastle United have already confirmed three transfers this window with the latest, Bruno Guimaraes, joining Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood at St James’s Park.
The transfer of Guimaraes was confirmed yesterday with the midfielder joining on a four-and-a-half year deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
Deadline day is now upon us and it is expected that Newcastle will continue to search for ways to improve their squad.
A fee for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn was agreed yesterday, whilst the Magpies are continuing to explore loan deals for players like Jesse Lingard and Eddie Nketiah.
Freddie Woodman, Elliot Anderson and Dwight Gayle could all also be on their way out of Newcastle, albeit temporarily.
Scroll down for our latest deadline day blog where we keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news from St James’s Park.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Newcastle United deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:15
- Newcastle set to complete Dan Burn and Matt Targett signings
- Loan moves still on agenda
- Toon ‘eye’ Jesse Lingard
- Three players have already joined this window
- Deadline is at 11pm
A new bid for Lingard, according to reports
Dan Burn is at NUFC
Newcastle dealt first deadline day blow...
Paul Merson on Lingard to NUFC link
“If it’s on loan I think that’s an outstanding signing,” Merson said on Sky Sports News.
“For me I think that gives them the edge of staying up if Jesse Lingard goes to Newcastle.”
Steven Gerrard on Matt Targett
Following the signing of Digne, Gerrard admitted that he wanted to see Targett and Digne to compete with each other for the left-back position:
“I’m the lucky one because I’ve got two top class left-backs. Matt’s pedigree, we believe he’s a really strong Premier League left-back.
“We’ve set the challenge and the gauntlet to Matt to take the fight to Lucas for the position and during the month of February the games are going to come thick and fast so we’re going to need two top left-backs.”
Jesse Lingard deal off
Eddie Nketiah staying at Arsenal
One player that will not be on the move today will be Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners have reportedly rejected offers from Newcastle and Crystal Palace for the 22-year-old.
Cantwell options
Todd Cantwell looks set to leave Carrow Road today with the Canaries reportedly accepting two loan deals for the winger.
Newcastle had previously been linked with a move for Cantwell, however, it now appears that he has a choice between staying in England with Championship side Bournemouth or moving abroad with Spanish side Granada or Greek-side Olimpiacos all reportedly interested in his services.
Aaron Ramsey to PL
Aaron Ramsey could be set for a deadline day move to the Premier League with Wolves, Leeds United, Burnley and Crystal Palace all reportedly interested in the Welshman’s services.
Newcastle United had been linked with a move for the former Arsenal man, however, fresh reports suggest that it is Wolves who are preparing for a late offer for the midfielder, whilst Burnley have also reportedly tabled an offer for the 31-year-old.
Ramsey has been told that he is free to leave Juventus this month and is keen on a move back to England.
Issa Diop rumours
Newcastle United are still in talks with West Ham over a deadline day move for defender Issa Diop.
Diop, 25, has only featured eight times in the league for the Hammers this season, however, this did come in a run of eight-straight starts in December and January.
The defender joined West Ham for a fee of £22m from Toulouse in summer 2018 but has failed to cement his place in David Moyes’s first team squad.
If a deal for Diop is likely to happen, then West Ham would need to sign a replacement first and L’Equipe, who have reported on Newcastle’s reignited interest in Diop, believe that Marseille’s Duje Caleta Car is the man being targeted for a move to London.
Only if this move happens will the Hammers sanction a deal that sees Diop leave the London Stadium.