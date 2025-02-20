Newcastle United are reportedly in ‘constant’ contact with AFC Bournemouth regarding the situation of Dean Huijsen.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that the 19-year-old defender has a £50million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth that can be triggered from this summer. Huijsen joined The Cherries from Juventus for less than £15million last summer but has quickly established himself in the Premier League.

Huijsen recently impressed at St James’ Park as Bournemouth beat Newcastle 4-1. Andoni Iraola’s sit currently sit fifth in the table, two places above The Magpies.

With European qualification looming, Bournemouth risk losing some of their top talents this summer with Huijsen’s release clause alerting several top clubs across Europe. As per i News, Newcastle are one of six clubs monitoring Huijsen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked while European giants Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested. As such Newcastle face stiff competition for the teenager’s signature this summer.

But transfer Guru Romano has suggested Newcastle appear the most serious in their pursuit of the Spain Under-21 international.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “The release clause is £50m. Valid from summer 2025. Clubs can make it happen without negotiating with Bournemouth. Newcastle are informed and calling Bournemouth constantly about the situation of Dean Huijsen.”

Newcastle have strong links with Bournemouth through head coach Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall, both of whom spent many years at the club as both players and coaches. Howe led Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League before leaving the club after relegation in 2020.

Now The Cherries have returned to the top flight, Iraola looks set to go one step further and lead the club to European qualification for the first time. As things stand, Bournemouth currently occupy a Champions League qualification place in fifth with the Premier League set to get an extra spot in next season’s competition.

Newcastle United targeting defensive additions

Newcastle’s top transfer target last summer was Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Magpies made potential club record transfer bids for the England international but Palace ultimately rejected the offers in favour of keeping Guehi at Selhurst Park.

The centre-back is set to be entering the final year of his contract by the time the summer transfer window opens - providing an opportunity of a cut-price deal given Palace’s negotiating position has been weakened. Newcastle will look to bolster its defence this summer with Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all out of contract as things stand.

Newcastle also have an ageing back line with 25-year-old Sven Botman the club’s only senior centre-back under the age of 30. Huijsen ticks a lot of boxes for Newcastle in terms of his age and profile, not to mention a £50million release clause that would circumvent the type of negotiation process they faced with Guehi and Palace last summer.

But looking deeper, Huijsen’s low-cost transfer to Bournemouth suggests there is stillgood value to be found in defenders on the continent, which is something sporting director Paul Mitchell is understood to be exploring.