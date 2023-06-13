Decision time on long-serving Newcastle United player

Newly-promoted Luton Town could offer Jamaal Lacelles first-team football – after a season on the fringes at Newcastle United.

The club’s long-serving captain only started two Premier League games last season.

Luton are looking to sign a central defender following their promotion from the Championship last season, and Lascelles is a potential summer transfer target.

Lascelles, signed from Nottingham Forest in 2014, has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park, and the club is looking to recruit a right-sided centre-half in the transfer window.

The 29-year-old, handed the captain's armband in 2016 by then-manager Rafa Benitez, only has one year left on his Newcastle contract – and a decision will need to be made on his future.

Lascelles missed the end of last season with a calf injury.

"It's a real shame, but I'm confident I'll have a speedy recovery," said Lascelles. "I'll work to come back even fitter."

