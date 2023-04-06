News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
2 minutes ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
13 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays

Declan Rice makes big Newcastle United claim after 5-1 West Ham defeat

Declan Rice felt Newcastle United scored five of the ‘worst’ goals he has seen his team concede as a West Ham United player

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle beat West Ham 5-1 at the London Stadium on Wednesday night after braces from Callum Wilson and Joelinton as well as a chipped effort from substitute Alexander Isak. Newcastle’s third and fourth goals in particular – scored by Wilson and Isak – were the direct result of defensive errors made by Nayef Aguerd and Lukasz Fabianski respectively.

Read More
Eddie Howe reacts to stunning Newcastle United win over West Ham United
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
West Ham United's English midfielder Declan Rice reacts at the end of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Newcastle at the London Stadium, in London on April 5, 2023. - Newcastle wins 5 - 1 against West Ham United. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)West Ham United's English midfielder Declan Rice reacts at the end of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Newcastle at the London Stadium, in London on April 5, 2023. - Newcastle wins 5 - 1 against West Ham United. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
West Ham United's English midfielder Declan Rice reacts at the end of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Newcastle at the London Stadium, in London on April 5, 2023. - Newcastle wins 5 - 1 against West Ham United. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

The Magpies went 2-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes before Kurt Zouma pulled a goal back for the hosts just before half-time. And Rice was critical in his assessment following the defeat which leaves West Ham outside of the relegation zone on goal difference while Newcastle remain third in the table.

Most Popular

"It's a really tough one to take,” Rice told Sky Sports. “They were five goals you can't concede at any level.

"Today was a weird one. At 2-0 down we felt the fans behind us, at half-time there was real belief. But the goal at the start of the second half killed things off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When you're at home and you've got fans behind you, you want to affect the game, and I can't fault the lads' effort. But since I've been playing for West Ham we have not conceded five worse goals as a team."

West Ham ended the match in front of a half empty London Stadium as the boos rang out at full-time.

"My focus is on game, but if I was a fan I wouldn't be happy,” Rice added. “They want to see us do well, and we haven't this season. But I have a lot of positive interactions with fans. I think we will be fine, we are ready for this battle."

On David Moyes, Rice added: "I love working with the manager, so do players, how he is as a man, he is great with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Fans voice their opinions, they want to see results and performances. It is tough, you have to block out the noise, as captain I have to keep the boys on it.

"I've been down in a relegation fight at West Ham before and there has been negativity, but there is not that with this group of boys."

West HamDeclan RiceCallum WilsonKurt ZoumaJoelinton