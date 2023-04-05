Eddie Howe reacts to stunning Newcastle United win over West Ham United

Howe’s third-placed side beat David Moyes’ side 5-1 at the London Stadium tonight thanks to two goals apiece from Wilson and Joelinton and a strike from substitute Alexander Isak.

The club’s fourth successive Premier League win has taken the team three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Saturday’s game away to Brentford.

Howe had been unhappy with some aspects of his team’s first-half performance, and he labelled it a “difficult” game in his post-match press conference.

“Difficult game,” United’s head coach told Sky Sports. “I thought after the high of Sunday (the 2-0 win over Manchester United) this would be a tough test psychologically.

“We weren’t at our best, but we were clinical. We haven’t been like that for a while. The scoreline looks comfortable but it was a tight game.

“We set such high standards for ourselves that we want the team to play at the highest level. We were a bit sloppy at times.

“I’m delighted with the spirit and determination. We haven’t been (ruthless recently). To add that to our game would make us a stronger team.”

Howe had recalled Wilson and Joelinton to his starting XI for the game.

“No doubt about Callum Wilson’s ability and his quality,” said Howe. “Two really good goals.”

Wilson has scored 12 goals against West Ham from 13 appearances for Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Asked whether he had fielded Wilson because of his record against the club, Howe said: “You always look at things like that.

“He always seems to do well against West Ham. It wasn’t the defining factor, but part of the thought process.”

Howe brought on Isak, Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon.

