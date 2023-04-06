Braces from Callum Wilson and Joelinton as well as a goal for substitute Alexander Isak saw Newcastle run riot at the London Stadium. Kurt Zouma pulled a goal back for West Ham in the first half to make it 2-1 before the hosts capitulated in the second half.

While Rice described The Magpies’ goals as some of the ‘worst’ he’s seen his side concede while he’s been playing for the club, the England midfielder still showed his class after the match as he spoke to a handful of the visiting players.

Declan Rice of West Ham walks through bubbles during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on April 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Rice spoke with England team-mate and Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier while also shaking hands and congratulating goalscorer Joelinton as well as Allan Saint-Maximin.

"Well played,” he told the Magpies players afterwards. In the reverse fixture back in February, Rice spoke to Newcastle assistant manager Graeme Jones following the 1-1 draw. Jones coached Rice at England during the Euro 2020 campaign.

Despite the heavy defeat for West Ham, Rice was one of the only Hammers players to come away with any credit from the match.

And his performance wasn’t lost on Newcastle supporters, with one fan tweeting: “We have to bid for Rice this summer… a joy to watch.”

Another added: “Not sure who will buy Rice this summer, but jeez he’s played so so well.”

"Declan rice has to be our number one summer target. What a player,” another tweet read.

Rice won’t be short of suitors this summer with his future at West Ham uncertain. The England international is valued at £100million by The Hammers and has been the subject to transfer interest from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.