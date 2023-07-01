News you can trust since 1849
Premier League club subtly ‘confirm’ exit of Newcastle United transfer target ahead of imminent Arsenal move

West Ham United appear to have subtly ‘confirmed’ the sale of Declan Rice ahead of his reported £105million move to Arsenal.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

A deal to see the England international leave West Ham and join Arsenal has reportedly been agreed but is still yet to be finalised.

Rice was set to leave West Ham following the Europa Conference League win last month with club chairman David Sullivan confirming via talkSPORT: “We have promised Declan Rice he could go. He set his heart on going. He rejected our £200,000-a-week bid 18 months ago.”

But it’s on the club’s official website where Rice’s exit has effectively been confirmed as the player is no longer listed in the ‘shop by player’ section of the club shop. Rice’s No. 41 West Ham shirt from the 2022-23 is not available to purchase.

While Arsenal are set to win the race for Rice’s signature, several others have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old. Manchester City were keen before walking away while Newcastle United discussed a potential move in early transfer meetings.

Rice was viewed as a ‘dream’ signing for The Magpies but it quickly became apparent that the player’s valuation and wages fell well outside of their current financial structure. As a result, Newcastle turned their attention to Italy and are set to confirm the signing of Sandro Tonali as a Rice alternative of sorts.

Tonali is due on Tyneside next week to formalise his £52million move from AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to finalise a club record deal for Rice having already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a reported £65million.

