A deal to see the England international leave West Ham and join Arsenal has reportedly been agreed but is still yet to be finalised.

Rice was set to leave West Ham following the Europa Conference League win last month with club chairman David Sullivan confirming via talkSPORT: “We have promised Declan Rice he could go. He set his heart on going. He rejected our £200,000-a-week bid 18 months ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s on the club’s official website where Rice’s exit has effectively been confirmed as the player is no longer listed in the ‘shop by player’ section of the club shop. Rice’s No. 41 West Ham shirt from the 2022-23 is not available to purchase.

While Arsenal are set to win the race for Rice’s signature, several others have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old. Manchester City were keen before walking away while Newcastle United discussed a potential move in early transfer meetings.

Rice was viewed as a ‘dream’ signing for The Magpies but it quickly became apparent that the player’s valuation and wages fell well outside of their current financial structure. As a result, Newcastle turned their attention to Italy and are set to confirm the signing of Sandro Tonali as a Rice alternative of sorts.

Tonali is due on Tyneside next week to formalise his £52million move from AC Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad