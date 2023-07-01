Liverpool swooped in to trigger Szoboszlai’s RB Leipzig release clause at the last minute following interest from Newcastle United.

Both Newcastle and Liverpool have been in talks regarding the 22-year-old attacking-midfielder but The Magpies weren’t willing to meet the £61million release clause.

It is understood the release clause was only able to be triggered on or before June 30 this transfer window with Liverpool making a late move to trigger it. It had previously been indicated that Liverpool and Newcastle would wait until after the release clause had expired before making a move, but after reports from Germany suggested Leipzig would likely demand more than the release clause, Liverpool pounced.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Szoboszlai’s move to Liverpool is a ‘done deal’ with a medical planned. And fresh footage on Saturday afternoon showed the player arriving at Liverpool ahead of his medical.

As a result, Newcastle will have to look elsewhere once again after already losing out on James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur. Szoboszlai was viewed as an alternative option to Maddison but would come at a higher price than the £40million Spurs paid Leicester City for the England international.

Szoboszlai contributed with 10 goals and 13 assists last season as Leipzig secured Champions League qualification and won the DFB Pokal.

