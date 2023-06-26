The 24-year-old is valued at around £30million by Monaco and has been targeted by West Ham due to the expected departure of Declan Rice this summer transfer window, according to L’Equipe. Manchester City and Arsenal, who have also been credited with an interest in Fofana, are battling for the England international’s signature.

But Newcastle are still looking to strengthen their midfield options despite having already agreed a deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. Head coach Eddie Howe is eyeing two central midfield additions this summer.

The Magpies are preparing for a return to Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years.

Fofana has played 10 times for France’s national team and was part of the squad who finished runners-up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last year. He has scored three goals in 140 appearances for Monaco over the last three-and-a-half seasons since arriving from Strasbourg for just shy of £13million.

He also boasts Champions League experience having made six appearances in the competition while at Monaco. And he hasn’t ruled out a summer departure from the Ligue 1 side.

Speaking last month, Fofana told the Evening Standard: “Monaco is a great club in France and Europe. A lot of big clubs come here to find players and we are all aware of this.

“If it is the right opportunity or moment [to leave], I can’t say. I don’t know but we are doing things the right way here at the moment.”

Should West Ham make a move, it is likely to be a knock-on transfer once Rice’s exit is confirmed. Newcastle have held a genuine interest in Rice but the Hammers’ midfielder is not viewed as a realistic target.

Rice is valued at around £100million and has recently interacted with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon on social media following England Under-21s progression to the quarter-final of the European Under-21 Championships.

Celebrating England’s progress and his goal in the 2-0 win over Israel in the group stages, Gordon posted on Instagram: “Top of the group & into the Quarters!”

