Newcastle have been monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who is out of contract after scoring 13 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season. The 25-year-old has been targeted by clubs across Europe and is now set to join Serie A side Inter Milan after reportedly rejecting offers from a number of top European clubs, including AC Milan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Inter have a deal in place worth around £100,000-per-week. Offers from Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and AC Milan were rejected.

Inter have reached full verbal agreement to sign Marcus Thuram, here we go! Deal in place for salary around €6/6.5m net per season plus signing fee. #Inter Inter are working to get contracts now prepared and then signed during the weekend. PSG, Leipzig, Milan rejected.

Newcastle’s links with Thuram were fuelled by his close friendship with Allan Saint-Maximin. The pair played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt together and as well as represented France at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

And Saint-Maximin made no secret of his desire for Newcastle to sign the French international after previously discussing life in the city.

“Yeah, I will be honest, I have chatted with him,” Saint-Maximin told the Gazette last December. “For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

Saint-Maximin added: “I hope we have a chance to take him here. I was so happy for him (to play at the World Cup).”

Shortly after, United head coach Eddie Howe described Thuram as a ‘top player’ before playing down the interest.

“He’s a top player,” Howe said. “But, yeah, no more than that. He’s one that I watched in the World Cup, for sure, but no more than that.”

With Thuram’s future set to be secured, Saint-Maximin’s own future on Tyneside is far from certain after publicly admitting his career was at a ‘turning point’ after a frustrating 2022-23 campaign on a personal level.

