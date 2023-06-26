Newcastle United player at 'turning point' gets back to work – away from Tyneside
One Newcastle United player is already on a training pitch ahead of the start of pre-season training.
Allan Saint-Maximin has got back to work early – ahead of a return to Newcastle United.
Eddie Howe's players are due back at the club early next month ahead of a hugely-important campaign for the club, which finished fourth, and qualified for Champions League football, last season.
Saint-Maximin admitted earlier this month that his career was at a "turning point" in an emotional Instagram post following an injury-interrupted season.
“I am now entering a turning point in my career, and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams," said Saint-Maximin, who joined the club four years ago.
“Thanks to everyone for the support, whatever happens, I will always give everything when I have the chance to step onto the pitch. Thanks God for everything.”
Eddie Howe addressed Saint-Maximin's future after the club's final game of last season, a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Asked what role he saw Saint-Maximin having next season, United's head coach said: “That will be dictated by Maxi himself.
"We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”
Back to work
Saint-Maximin, meanwhile, has posted a clip without a caption of himself working on a pitch overseas ahead of his return to United's rebuilt training ground.
The 26-year-old's future has been the subject of intense speculation given that he is one of the most saleable assets on the fringes of Howe's side.
However, a Daily Mail report earlier this month claimed that Saint-Maximin had decided to stay at Newcastle.
It was also claimed that Saint-Maximin, under contract at the club until 2026, wanted "new terms to bring him in line with the club's new signings".