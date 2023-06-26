Newcastle United player at 'turning point' gets back to work – away from Tyneside

Allan Saint-Maximin has got back to work early – ahead of a return to Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe's players are due back at the club early next month ahead of a hugely-important campaign for the club, which finished fourth, and qualified for Champions League football, last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin admitted earlier this month that his career was at a "turning point" in an emotional Instagram post following an injury-interrupted season.

“I am now entering a turning point in my career, and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams," said Saint-Maximin, who joined the club four years ago.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, whatever happens, I will always give everything when I have the chance to step onto the pitch. Thanks God for everything.”

Eddie Howe addressed Saint-Maximin's future after the club's final game of last season, a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what role he saw Saint-Maximin having next season, United's head coach said: “That will be dictated by Maxi himself.

"We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”

Back to work

Saint-Maximin, meanwhile, has posted a clip without a caption of himself working on a pitch overseas ahead of his return to United's rebuilt training ground.

The 26-year-old's future has been the subject of intense speculation given that he is one of the most saleable assets on the fringes of Howe's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a Daily Mail report earlier this month claimed that Saint-Maximin had decided to stay at Newcastle.