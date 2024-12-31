Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Dummett was back watching Newcastle United from the stands as they beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Monday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 33-year-old defender, who was released by Newcastle in the summer after making over 200 appearances for his boyhood club, watched from the away end as Alexander Isak and Joelinton helped claim a fifth straight win. Dummett joined League One side Wigan Athletic as a free agent in November, but has seen his first-team opportunities limited.

Dummett has made just three substitute appearances in League One and has not been included in each of the last four matchday squads for Wigan. He is on a short-term deal that expires in January, meaning he could quickly become a free agent once again in 2025.

Following his move to Wigan, Dummett said: “When I got the call it was a no-brainer for me to want to come down here and play, he said.

"It’s been a weird summer for me being at Newcastle for so many years and it’s been strange being without a club.

"When I came down I did have some other offers, but I knew it was the decision I wanted to make and I wanted to sign for Wigan."

Following his release from Newcastle, Dummett was allowed to continue working on his fitness at the training ground while he searched for a new club. But his passion for The Magpies remains as he has attended several first-team matches as a fan so far this season, with the win at Old Trafford being the latest.