Arne Slot has spoken about the threats posed by Alexander Isak ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle United at Anfield.

Isak netted twice at the weekend as Newcastle United defeated Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park. That brace took the Swedish international to 21 goals in all competitions this season and into joint-second in the Premier League’s top scorer list, behind just Mohamed Salah.

Isak has been in sensational form in recent months, with speculation surrounding his future on Tyneside rising seemingly every time he gets his name on the score sheet. Liverpool have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Isak - and Arne Slot was asked about coming up against the forward and how they intend to defend against the in-form striker - revealing a plan that may worry Newcastle United fans as they search for just their second ever Premier League win at Anfield/

“It is an understatement to say Isak is in fine form. I think he is in excellent form.” Slot said.

“The team performance will help us control him. The more ball possession we have the more, the easier it is to control him, although he is definitely a threat on counter-attacks.

“The good thing for us is that we have two very good center-backs, who are probably one of the best players to play against him. We have two very good center-backs and that is definitely what you need when you face a striker with the quality of Isak.

“But it is not only about him; I like the style of play Eddie Howe has introduced. They are always a team who has a very good game plan, they are really intense with or without the ball.

“Really high intense tempo in the game That helps no.9 as well because the better your team-mates are the more chances you get.

“He is not the only offensive threat they have. I think [Anthony] Gordon at right wing is a big threat. It is not only about him but he is definitely having a great season.”

The reverse fixture at St James’ Park between these two sides saw them share six goals as Fabian Schar’s late strike earned Eddie Howe’s side a late point. Isak was again on the score sheet that night, bamboozling Virgil van Dijk before slamming an effort into the top corner to lift the roof off St James’ Park.

And Slot is anticipating another tough match against a Magpies side that are very strong at both ends of the pitch. Slot said: “They can score goals. They have so much offensive threat and I think normally they're not a team that concedes so many goals because they are very aggressive in defending as well as I saw in the [Carabao Cup] semi-final they played against Arsenal.

“Now we all know how well Arsenal is in there when it comes to attacking - also defending. But they just kept them away from their goal with defending really strong, maybe a bit similar to what we did in that City. So defending with 10 or 11 players.

“They can score goals, but they are also able to defend really strong, and that's what makes them such a difficult team to play against.”