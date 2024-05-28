‘Definitely’ - Record-setting Championship star reveals ‘dream’ Newcastle United transfer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis has revealed that playing for Newcastle United would fulfil a ‘dream’. Davis starred for Ipswich Town in their promotion-winning campaign and was named in the Championship Team of the Season.
His 17 assists also set a league record for the most assists in a single campaign by a defender, beating the previous standing record of 14 set by Wolves’ Barry Douglas in 2017/18 and Kieran Trippier, then playing for Burnley, in 2013/14. Such was Davis’ good form that a surprise place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad was also mooted.
Davis has been linked with a move away from Portman Road with Newcastle United among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him this summer. Davis grew up in the north east and attended Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval and has recently spoken about his ‘dream’ of playing at St James’ Park next season.
Asked what his dream stadium to play in is, he responded: “St James’ Park. It's incredible how it has (Newcastle’s fortunes) turned around. Everyone up there in Newcastle is so happy at the minute.”
He was then asked if he dreams of playing for Newcastle United, Davis replied: “Yeah, definitely.”
Next term will see Ipswich Town embark on their first Premier League season since being relegated from the top-flight back in 2002. The Tractor Boys then spent 17 consecutive seasons in the second-flight before being relegated to League One in 2019. A four year stay there ended with back-to-back promotions to the top-flight under Kieran McKenna.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.