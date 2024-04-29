‘Delighted’ - Darren Eales reacts to official Newcastle United Women update
Newcastle United Women have had their promotion to the Barclays Women’s Championship confirmed after the club were granted licence to feature in the second-tier. Becky Langley’s side secured promotion with a 10-0 win over Huddersfield Town just over a fortnight ago, their second successive promotion.
Langley’s side celebrated their FA Women’s National League triumph on the St James’ Park pitch at half-time of Newcastle United’s 5-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon. Along with a ‘Howay the Lasses’ banner in the Gallowgate End, Langley also received her own flag - one influenced by a similar flag made for Eddie Howe.
CEO Darren Eales said: "We are delighted to receive a formal licence for Newcastle United Women to compete in the Barclays Women's Championship next season.
"Becoming a full-time professional club last summer was an important building block in our ambitions for Newcastle United Women, and this licence recognises our commitment to the highest standards.
"I'd like to congratulate Su Cumming, Becky Langley, our players, staff and supporters on a momentous campaign. We are all excited to see the team competing in the Championship next season."
Promotion to the Barclay’s Women’s Championship means Newcastle United will face Sunderland Ladies in a hotly-anticipated fixture. Defeat to Charlton Athletic last weekend meant Mel Reay’s side fell agonisingly short of promotion to the Women’s Super League with Crystal Palace instead securing promotion to the top-flight. Durham Women also play in the second-tier, meaning there will be three north east representatives in the competition next season.