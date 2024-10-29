‘Delighted’ - Paul Mitchell finally gets Newcastle United transfer wish as Magpies sign striker
Salia will officially join the club in August and will spend the remainder of this season at Dinamo Tbilisi. Salia has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a while now as the club look to extend their scouting reach and bolster their academy ranks.
Salia, who turned 17 at the end of August, made his debut for Dinamo in November last year as a 16-year-old and has netted five goals as his club finished fifth in the Erovnuli League, Georgian football’s top-tier. He has represented his country at youth level and scored in Dinamo’s losing Europa Conference League play-off match against Montenegrin side Mornar Bar in July.
Speaking about Salia’s arrival, sporting director Paul Mitchell revealed that the Magpies had beaten off interest from ‘other top clubs’ to secure Salia’s signature: “We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang.” Mitchell said.
“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.
“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future. We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi.”