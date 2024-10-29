Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salia will officially join the club in August and will spend the remainder of this season at Dinamo Tbilisi. Salia has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a while now as the club look to extend their scouting reach and bolster their academy ranks.

Salia, who turned 17 at the end of August, made his debut for Dinamo in November last year as a 16-year-old and has netted five goals as his club finished fifth in the Erovnuli League, Georgian football’s top-tier. He has represented his country at youth level and scored in Dinamo’s losing Europa Conference League play-off match against Montenegrin side Mornar Bar in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Salia’s arrival, sporting director Paul Mitchell revealed that the Magpies had beaten off interest from ‘other top clubs’ to secure Salia’s signature: “We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang.” Mitchell said.

“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future. We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi.”