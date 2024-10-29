Newcastle United fans have delivered a pessimistic view on whether the club will qualify for Europe at the end of the season.

The Magpies are currently without a win in their last five Premier League matches and host Chelsea at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. Their clash against the Blues, their second in just three days, could be a season defining one with the Carabao Cup presenting them with a big chance at winning some silverware this season.

Winning the Carabao Cup, or FA Cup for that matter, would also guarantee them a spot in Europe next season. Eddie Howe’s side missed out on European football when Manchester United defeated local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final back in May, despite finishing above the Red Devils in the Premier League table.

Without any European distractions this year, qualifying for continental football again is the bare minimum the Magpies will be aiming for this season, but they currently lie 12th in the table after nine matches and have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league. After their cup duties on Wednesday night, Newcastle host Arsenal at St James’ Park on Saturday before a trip to the City Ground to face a Nottingham Forest side that have been the surprise package of the season to date.

A series of bad results and some tough fixtures to come mean the mood on Tyneside is far from optimistic and a recent poll conducted by the Shields Gazette highlights the pessimistic atmosphere felt by Newcastle United fans in recent times. Asked if they believe Newcastle United would qualify for European football this season, 77% responded ‘no’ with less than a quarter (23%) believing that the Magpies will secure continental qualification.

This result continues a trend of our polls receiving more and more negative responses as the season goes on. Ahead of the campaign, 40% of fans believed the club could finish 3rd or 4th this season, however, in a poll conducted following the Brighton match, 51% of supporters believed a 7th-9th place finish was most likely for Howe’s side, with a further 26% believing the club will finish 10th or below.