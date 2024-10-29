Newcastle United linked with blockbuster January transfer move - on one condition

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in January.

Newcastle United’s search for a right winger could land them at the door of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo when the January transfer window opens. Mbeumo has been in terrific form for Thomas Frank’s side this season, netting eight goals in just nine Premier League matches, including a stoppage time winner against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

The Telegraph report that Mbeumo is being discussed by the club ahead of the winter window opening. Barring Yankuba Minteh, who was sold to Brighton this summer without kicking a single ball for the club, the Magpies have not signed a right winger since the takeover of the club was completed in October 2021 with that area of the pitch now one of their priorities to improve on in future windows.

However, the report goes on to state that any spending in January will likely lead to the club being forced to sell players in the summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Those rules were the reason Minteh was sold along with Elliot Anderson, ensuring that they would not face a points deduction this season.

Although Newcastle United are free to spend in the January transfer window, which opens at the turn of the year, any money spent will be taken into account in their PSR calculations. One way around this is to raise money from player sales, however, that could prove tricky with the club reluctant to lose some of their star men.