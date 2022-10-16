After a positive first half from Newcastle, Man United came out strong in the second half and found the net twice within five minutes of the restart through Cristiano Ronaldo – but neither ‘goal’ was given.

The first was disallowed for a clear offside by Ronaldo and the second came just moments after as Newcastle prepared to take the resulting free-kick.

Magpies defender Fabian Schar tapped the ball back for goalkeeper Nick Pope to take the free-kick only for Ronaldo to slyly intercept and shoot into the net.

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 16, 2022. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo was shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson for his cheeky effort as Pope eventually took the free-kick.

The Manchester United boss made his feelings clear to the officials at full-time but refrained from giving much away in his post match press conference.

"I don't have a comment, everyone has seen it,” ten Hag said. "As I said, I shared that with [the officials]. Everyone has seen what happened today on the pitch, so I don't have a comment.

"As I said, I share [my views] with them. You can try, eh? Everyone has seen the game. You have to judge the performance from the teams and from the refs, not me."

There were also some big penalty shouts for both sides during the game with Callum Wilson being chopped down by Raphael Varane early on but nothing was given. Varane also escaped punishment for pulling Dan Burn’s shirt inside the penalty area.

At the other end, Kieran Trippier clipped Ronaldo and Sean Longstaff barged into Jadon Sancho but neither was penalised.

When quizzed on the lack of penalty decisions, Ten Hag reiterated: "I don't have a comment on the ref's performance.”

He added: “The performance was good, a clean sheet, we pressed well, we controlled the game and in stages we were good on the ball - especially in the second half.