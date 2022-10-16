Manchester United were held to a goalless draw this afternoon by Eddie Howe’s team, who remain sixth in the Premier League ahead of next week’s games against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Joelinton had twice struck the woodwork during a dominant first-half performance from Newcastle, but Erik ten Hag's side improved after the break and had several chances of their own.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane of Newcastle United's Dan Burn.

And the performance, which came 13 months after a forgettable 4-1 loss at Old Trafford, underlined the progress that has been made on the pitch under Howe.

Newcastle attacked with pace and purpose before the break, and in the second half, when they were pinned back, they were disciplined and diligent defensively.

Howe, without the injured Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak, had recalled Joelinton to his starting XI, and named Jonjo Shelvey, out since late July, on the bench.

Newcastle, worked intensively in pre-season, pressed high up the pitch from the first whistle. Howe’s team got into some decent early positions, and Callum Wilson had a penalty shout waved away after going down in the box under a challenge from Raphael Varane.

Jacob Murphy, again playing on the left in the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin, broke through the middle in the 16th minute, but he couldn’t get a proper connection on his shot.

Newcastle had the better of the first 25 minutes, and Joelinton twice struck the woodwork after Kieran Trippier delivered the ball into the box after striking the wall with a free-kick.

Bruno Guimaraes, at the far post, couldn’t get a connection on the resulting corner.

Home fans voiced their frustration as the visitors kept on pressing for an opening goal. Chances were few and far between for Man United, though Nick Pope did deny Antony late in the half.

The half ended goalless, with Newcastle frustrated they hadn’t taken one of their chances.

Callum Wilson shot wide after the restart, and Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the net, but was offside. Ronaldo was also shown a yellow card after cheekily taking the ball off Pope before he had taken the resulting free-kick to score, having claimed a touch from Fabian Schar had meant it was in play.

Ronaldo had a penalty claim waved away minutes later after being challenged by Trippier in the box. The momentum was now with the home side, and Howe sent on Ryan Fraser in place of Murphy.

Schar and Bruno Fernandez needed treatment after a clash of heads, and Marcus Rashford was sent on in place of Ronaldo in the 72nd minute.

Howe’s team continued to frustrate their hosts, and Guimaraes – who had been up against Bruno Fernandes – was replaced by Joe Willock for the last 10 minutes. Matt Targett and Chris Wood replaced Burn and Wilson respectively.

Newcastle had a late let-off when Fred, set up by Rashford, put a shot wide.

Howe’s players held on to claim their first point from a game at Old Trafford in more than seven years – and they were saluted by the travelling fans after the final whistle.