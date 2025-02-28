Three more of Newcastle United's Premier League fixtures have been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The Premier League have confirmed their amended fixture list for April - and three Newcastle United games have been impacted after being selected for live broadcast.

Eddie Howe’s side are already facing up to a hectic first fortnight to March and that will get underway with Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round home tie against Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion. That is followed by a return to league action with a visit to West Ham United on Monday, March 10 before the Magpies turn their focus towards a push for major silverware when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, 16 March.

The final international break of the season will follow the Wembley visit and a whole host of Magpies stars are expected to be called up by their countries. However, there have been reports those left behind will head to Dubai for a warm weather training camp before setting their sights on what they will hope will be a final push for success on two fronts before the end of the season.

The Magpies were scheduled to return to Premier League action with a visit to struggling Leicester City in a traditional 3pm kick-off on the first Saturday of April - but the trip to the King Power Stadium will now take place just over 48 hours later after Sky Sports selected the fixture for live broadcast on Monday Night Football. Kick-off on Monday, April 7 will now take place at 8pm.

The following weekend has also brought another fixture alteration after Sky Sports also opted to broadcast the Magpies home clash with Manchester United. That game will now get underway at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 12. With the race for European competition now hitting overdrive, there is little surprise United’s visit to Aston Villa has also been picked up by Sky Sports as that fixture will now kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 19, rather than the original 3pm start time.

Confirmation over the trio of changes has suggested the home games with Brentford, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town remain unaffected - but Newcastle have revealed ‘further alterations to the fixture schedule will be communicated at the earliest opportunity.’