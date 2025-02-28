Bruno Guimaraes’ recent performances at Newcastle United have been the subject of some scrutiny in recent weeks.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After initially flourishing in the No. 8 role alongside Sandro Tonali, Guimaraes and indeed Newcastle’s form has dipped slightly in recent weeks.

Following Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, Newcastle legend and BBC Newcastle commentator John Anderson was critical of the Brazilian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s been awful lately,” Anderson said. “He looked like he couldn’t run, looked like he was chasing shadows. I think he’s been poor for a while.”

Guimaraes has missed just two matches for Newcastle in the last two years - both due to suspension. He is also a regular at international level with Brazil which has added to his workload.

When asked if Guimaraes is in need of a rest to rediscover his best form ahead of the Carabao Cup final, Howe said: “It’s difficult because I’m sure if you asked Bruno, he would say he doesn’t need a rest.

“It is up to us to look at his schedule and try and find ways to do that. We have tried, but he’s such an important player we have turned to him more often than we would ideally want to because of his strengths and qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, for example, in the FA Cup, we gave him 45 minutes in the last round and share that burden with Sandro. His schedule is intense.

“As soon as we have played the Carabao Cup final, he will be off to play for his national team and that will be when others are getting that rest and recuperation. He won’t get that but that’s part of being a top player, the benefits of being a top player that he is.

“But it comes at a cost at times and we have to make sure we protect him.”

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Nottingham Forest FC at St James' Park on February 23, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘need to help’ Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle’s form without Guimaraes also shows his importance to the side. The 2-0 win at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in January is the only game Howe’s side have won in eight matches without the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s in the middle of everything really, he is behind a lot of our good play still,” Howe added. “He is an outstanding player and will continue to be.

“We just need to help him in those moments where we can keep him fresh and get him to his best levels.”

Guimaraes’ recent dip in form has coincided with Joelinton’s absence from the side in the last five games due to injury.

“If you look , for a long, long time now, he has been playing regularly every week or every two or three days. He has always been there for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is the stand-out thing with Bruno. He has never shied away. He wants to play every game, every minute of every game. He has a great passion for the game.

“His international schedule is also full and a lot of travelling within that so we need to protect our players at all times and he is such a special talent.

“Of course, there is another element. The team has missed Joelinton with the qualities he possesses. He is unlike anyone else. I am not talking individually about Bruno here, I am talking about the team so Joe will be very welcome [returning].”