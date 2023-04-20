News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
5 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

'Devastated' former Newcastle United striker issues statement

Andy Carroll’s issued a statement after being sent off playing for relegation-threatened Reading.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST- 2 min read

The former Newcastle United striker was sent off after scoring with an “unintentional” handball in last night’s 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

Read More
Andy Carroll reveals what Newcastle United players are telling him
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gateshead-born Carroll opened the scoring with a near-post header early in the second half, and then, aided by a handball, netted with a near-identical goal five minutes later. The 34-year-old – who had two spells at boyhood club Newcastle – was shown a second yellow card, and Carlton Morris equalised for Luton nine minutes from time.

Reading striker Andy Carroll leaves the pitch after being sent off.Reading striker Andy Carroll leaves the pitch after being sent off.
Reading striker Andy Carroll leaves the pitch after being sent off.
Most Popular

"I’m the first person to accept when I’m wrong,” said Carroll on Instagram. “Tonight, not only have I let myself down but I’ve let my teammates and the fans down with an unintentional handball.

"The first couple of seconds when the ball went in it was just an automatic reaction to celebrate, but I knew it had hit my hand. I’m devastated.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Harsh’ decision

Reading interim manager Noel Hunt labelled Carroll’s dismissal as “harsh”.

“I’ve seen the incident back, and Andy didn’t mean to handle it,” said Hunt. “If you go for the ball with your head, sometimes you do close your eyes, and blink and lose the flight of the ball. There’s got to be some kind of common sense here.

"It’s just harsh. Where are you supposed to put your hands? Andy said it was accidental, and he’s gutted about it. He’s hurting more than anyone.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luton manager Rob Edwards said: “For a minute, I thought that Carroll’s goal had been given. But you could see by our players’ reactions (that it was handball) – and the officials got the right decision.”

Hunt said that Reading, 22nd in the Championship, may consider an appeal against Carroll’s red card.

Back in Toon

Carroll returned to Newcastle as a free agent in the summer of 2019 when Steve Bruce was head coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former England international left the club two years later. Speaking at the time, Bruce said: "He's out of contract.

"I had a conversation with Andy. I think he wants to go and play. I wish the lad all the best. I hope it goes for the rest of his career. He's certainly been a big help to me in the last couple of years, that's for sure.”

Related topics:Andy CarrollNoel HuntLuton TownGatesheadSteve BruceCarlton MorrisReading