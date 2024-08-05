Chris Wilder has admitted it is ‘difficult’ to keep hold of players like Will Osula once interest from the Premier League comes their way.

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Osula with the 21-year-old having his medical on Tyneside ahead of a proposed move to St James’ Park. Osula will make the switch from Bramall Lane to the north east and become Newcastle’s fourth summer signing, fifth if you include the club making Lewis Hall’s loan move into a permanent deal.

Osula didn’t feature for Sheffield United during their 1-1 pre-season draw with Huddersfield Town on Friday night - although that was due to a concussion protocol, rather than any impending move to St James’ Park. Osula will move to Newcastle for a fee of £15m in total, with the makeup of that expected to be an initial £10m fee with £5m in add-ons.

And Wilder admitted it was ‘difficult’ for his club to repel the interests of the Magpies once they came for the player. Wilder said: “There’s been talk and a lot of noise and we have to wait and see on that one.

“We've talked about it before ... we are a club in a position that has to be careful that we don't stifle opportunities for young players to go to Premier League clubs and if there is interest, whether a year left like Jayden [Bogle, who was sold to Leeds] or longer on their contracts, we make sure we get the best possible price.

“It's quite difficult to hold onto players now when Premier League clubs come knocking, I had it at Middlesbrough when Bournemouth came knocking for Marcus Tavernier and unfortunately that attraction of the Premier League and the club is too difficult to turn down.”

Osula will likely act as cover for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson whilst his natural versatility means he can also be used as an option in wide areas if required. Having just turned 21, the Denmark Under-21 international has plenty of time to develop and it will be hoped that he can realise his potential at St James’ Park.