Marc Guehi’s intriguing St James’ Park comments amid Newcastle United transfer links

Marc Guehi has emerged as a potential option for Newcastle United this summer and the Crystal Palace man has previously revealed that St James’ Park is the best Premier League stadium he has played in.

Reports on Friday detailed Newcastle United’s interest in the Crystal Palace man with the Magpies having ‘opened talks’ to sign the defender amid huge interest in his services. Newcastle are by far from the only club interested in Guehi this summer, but they are reportedly the first to make a move to sign him.

Guehi enjoyed a good summer with England at Euro 2024 and finished the campaign strongly in an upwardly mobile Crystal Palace side under Oliver Glasner. A fee north of £60m may be required to sign the 24-year-old this summer with the Eagles likely to be reluctant to sanction a deal for one of their key players.

However, eagle-eyed Newcastle United supporters have uncovered a video that could hint at Guehi’s potential interest in a move to the north east. Speaking on England’s TikTok channel, Guehi revealed earlier this summer that his favourite Premier League ground was St James’ Park.

In the video, Guehi said: “Schalke’s stadium was very good. I’d say, in the Prem, probably Newcastle. St James’ Park is just really, really loud in there, the fans make it really difficult when you go there so yeah, probably St James’ Park.”

The Magpies have also been linked with a move for AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw this summer, although his agent has recently distanced the defender from a move to Tyneside.