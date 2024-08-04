Newcastle United supporters have delivered an emphatic verdict on whether or not the club should sign Malick Thiaw this summer.

Thiaw has been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside as the Magpies look for ways to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season. Injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are expected to keep them sidelined for a couple of months at the least, leaving just Dan Burn and Fabian Schar as the club’s only recognised and fit centre-backs.

Thiaw has been tipped to move to St James’ Park and not only add depth to the defence this season, but to potentially be Schar’s long-term replacement at the club. And, in a poll of Newcastle United fans conducted by the Shields Gazette, a startling 84% of respondents believe that the Magpies should look to sign the German international this summer, with just 16% believing they should look elsewhere.

Reports from Italy last month had suggested that a move to St James’ Park for Thiaw was ‘close’, but those were swiftly quashed by his agent, Gordon Stipic, who said: “The current reporting about my client Malick Thiaw in connection with a possible transfer to Newcastle United is false and incorrect. Therefore, I will not comment on any further rumours.”

Sky Germany also poured cold water on those rumours, stating that nothing had been agreed between either club over a move for the 22-year-old. Thiaw is currently in the USA with AC Milan and played 78 minutes of their pre-season friendly win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.