‘Disappointed’ - Newcastle United confirm Dan Ashworth decision as Man Utd circle

Newcastle United have confirmed that Dan Ashworth has started a period of gardening leave amid reports that he is being lined up for a role at Manchester United. Ashworth is wanted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford to spearhead their overhaul of Manchester United’s behind-the-scenes footballing department.

Reports on Sunday indicated that if Newcastle and Manchester United are unable to come to an agreement over compensation for the 52-year-old, then Ashworth could be on gardening leave until 2026. The Magpies will also demand more than £10m in compensation for the FA’s former technical director - with figures of around £20m also being touted.

Speaking about Ashworth’s decision to leave the club, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: "We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

Ashworth joined Newcastle United in May 2022 from Brighton and Hove Albion having then also been placed on gardening leave by the Seagulls. Speculation surrounding Ashworth’s future on Tyneside dominated Eddie Howe’s press conference ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash against Bournemouth with United’s head coach revealing he was hopeful of a ‘quick resolution’ to the situation: