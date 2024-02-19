Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by the club following interest from Manchester United. Ashworth has been identified as top target by the Red Devils to spearhead Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new football operation at Old Trafford.

Whilst there is yet to be a formal approach for Ashworth, that is expected to come imminently and Newcastle United could demand £20m in compensation for the 52-year-old if Manchester United want him to begin work before the end of his period of gardening leave - according to the Telegraph. That period of gardening leave could see Ashworth unable to start work until 2026, unless a compromise is agreed between the two clubs.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking about Ashworth on Friday, Eddie Howe admitted it was an ‘unusual’ situation the club finds itself in and stressed the need for a ‘quick resolution’: "It's quite an unusual situation.” Howe said.

“Usually there's transfer speculation on players, this is very different. Yes, of course, I think we want whatever happens a quick resolution.

"It's a difficult one because when you're in that role, I think you need longevity to actually see the fruits of your labour. It's sort of a long-term position and I think the people who have done it best in the Premier League throughout time have always had a period of real stability because change takes a long time at any football club to get those processes exactly how you want them to be."