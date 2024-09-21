Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end at Craven Cottage following a disappointing 3-1 defeat.

Harvey Barnes believes his side failed to do the ‘basics’ against Fulham as they fell to their first defeat of the season. The Magpies went into the break 2-0 down, but Barnes’ goal just after the break gave them hope of a recovery.

However, Fulham were resilient and held onto their lead, and probably should have extended it much earlier than they did. Barnes, who netted his third of the season, was one of the few bright sparks for Newcastle United on a bitterly disappointing afternoon.

And the former Leicester City man revealed after the game that his side did not reach the levels expected of them: “It wasn't clicking for us.” Barnes said.

“On the ball we weren't good enough and off the ball, you can see with their goals, we weren't at our level.

“It was disappointing to go in at half time and we needed a reaction. We got one - to a degree, anyway, because we didn't get the result - but there were more promising signs in the second half.

“The basics weren't there for us. Off the ball we were not as solid as we normally are and not as aggressive as we usually are on the ball. Our levels weren't there.”

Newcastle began the day in 3rd place, but defeat in the capital saw them slip to sixth before their clash with reigning champions Manchester City next weekend. The Magpies face AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup in a match they simply must win.