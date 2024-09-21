‘Dominant’ - Marco Silva makes Fulham v Newcastle United claim that’s hard to disagree with
Fulham ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at Craven Cottage against a Newcastle United side that looked void of ideas in front of goal. The hosts started the game brightly when Raul Jimenez put them 1-0 ahead inside ten minutes before Emile Smith Rowe doubled the lead before the break.
Harvey Barnes pulled one back moments into the second period, but Fulham stood strong and even missed a few chances to extend their lead. Speaking post-match, Silva praised his side’s ‘dominant’ performance which ended a run of five-straight losses for the Cottagers against the Magpies.
"It was very good performance from us,” the Fulham head coach said. “Looking at all over the pitch and the whole game, I think we were the team who deserved to win the game, clearly.
“It was a very good first half in our image I like us to play, creating problems in different ways for the opposition and really enjoying to embrace the challenge in front of us.
“We built from the back and every time we arrived in central areas, we should have scored more goals from the moments we created.
“We were dominant, the best team on the pitch in the first half and left nothing for a side with top, top players. It showed the capacity we have as a team.
“We conceded a late goal against West Ham [last weekend] and it took a bit of time to organise. But we had more chances for 3-1 than they did for 2-2.”
