Newcastle United responded to their draw with Brentford in the perfect fashion by defeating Leicester City 4-2 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer has described Newcastle United’s victory over Leicester City as ‘dominant’ as the Magpies ended a run of four matches without a win. A goal from Jacob Murphy after half an hour put Eddie Howe’s side ahead before three goals in the second half secured a 4-0 win for Newcastle United.

Taking to X after the match, Shearer, who slammed his former side after their defeat against Thomas Frank’s side last weekend, was full of praise for Howe and his side, writing: ‘That’s better. Dominated the whole game.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst that win makes it only three wins in 12 Premier League matches, it is one that should inspire confidence ahead of their Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Brentford on Wednesday night. A trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town also awaits them next weekend, however, they will have to do that match without Joelinton.

The Brazilian picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season for a foul on James Justin in the second-half. Joelinton will be able to play against Brentford on Wednesday but cannot face the Tractor Boys.

Sean Longstaff, meanwhile, who was a second-half substitute against the Foxes, will not be able to face Brentford but he can play against Ipswich. Longstaff will likely replace Joelinton in the starting XI for that trip to face Kieran McKenna’s side.