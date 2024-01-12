Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle United's links to AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke have frustrated him this January transfer window.

Newcastle are yet to make a signing so far this month as The Telegraph reported the club had made an enquiry for Solanke. The 26-year-old scored twice against The Magpies back in November and has registered 13 goals in 22 appearances for The Cherries so far this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Howe signed Solanke for Bournemouth from Liverpool back in January 2019 for a reported £19million fee.

And when asked about Newcastle's chances of signing the player this month, Howe was firm in his response.

"Yes, a frustrating story for me because, yes I love Dominic Solanke, I signed him and I rate him very, very highly," admitted The Magpies boss. "But we have not made an enquiry for him and we don't have the ability to sign a player of that level."

Bournemouth have reportedly set a £60million asking price for the striker who, if sold, would net former club Liverpool a sizeable sell-on fee. The Reds reportedly have a 20% sell-on clause following the sale of Solanke to Bournemouth five years ago.

While Solanke is not on Howe's radar this window, the Newcastle boss was quick to play any meaningful transfer activity down as things stand. "We're not shutting the door on everything," he added. "But certainly as I sit here now, no we're not going to bring anyone in. But that may change as the window unfolds."

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this window with a view to agreeing a half-season loan deal. But any move has been held up by City's request for a significant loan fee.

Newcastle host Manchester City at St James' Park this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) looking to end a run of three straight defeats in the Premier League.

Howe admitted that his side would have ideally made a new signing by now as they battle an ongoing injury crisis which has ruled 10 first-team players out of this weekend's match. But the limitations of Financial Fair Play have prevented the club from spending so far. “My job is to push as hard as I can to improve the team," Howe continued. "Whether that is coaching or in the boardroom.

"My primary job is the team and to make it the best I can. So, I will continue to [push for signings] but I have to respect and understand the football club’s health and that’s the primary concern of everybody because we want Newcastle United here for the next 500 years. We want it in a really good place and we have a long-term job."

When asked about potential loan deals this month, Howe said: I think there's a lot of value. Whether it's value that we can utilise is something totally different.