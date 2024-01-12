Newcastle United star issues rallying call as key Man City star set for injury return

Newcastle United v Manchester City: The Magpies look to end a run of three-straight Premier League defeats when they host the reigning champions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Wilson has revealed how Newcastle United can beat Manchester City at the weekend, even if the Citizens have been buoyed by the return of Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne hasn’t featured for City in the Premier League since the opening day of the season, but made a substitute appearance at the weekend as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

De Bruyne is expected to feature at St James’ Park on Saturday evening, but Wilson believes his side can overcome the reigning champions. Speaking about the Belgian on the Players Channel, Wilson said: “Top player. He is going to make a positive difference to them, a positive impact for them.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We beat them already, one of few teams to do it this season… and it was at St James’ let’s not forget. We’re gonna need the fans, we’re gonna need the atmosphere, we’re gonna need the cold, they’re not used to it so they’ll get all disoriented.”

De Bruyne has enjoyed a good record against the Magpies during his time in England, having scored three times and assisted a further seven goals in 13 appearances. Speaking in August, De Bruyne revealed St James’ Park was home to one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League. “Even when it was not going well [at Newcastle] the atmosphere was still quite good,” he told Sky Sports. “I think for Liverpool, it’s always a big game between us but I saw a difference when it’s like Champions League or a night game than if you play a 12 o’clock [Saturday] kick-off. I feel these two [Newcastle and Liverpool] are a bigger atmosphere than Arsenal.

“I feel like last year was much better [at Arsenal] but obviously it’s been tough for them the years before so it was a little bit less. I would say this [Newcastle first, Liverpool second, Arsenal third].”