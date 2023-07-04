The Italian joined Newcastle in a deal believed to cost around £55m. The move ended Tonali’s four year stay at the San Siro with his boyhood club as he became Newcastle’s second signing of the summer following the addition of Yankuba Minteh.

Tonali joins Newcastle with huge expectation that he can help transform their midfield and play a major role in both the Premier League and Champions League next season. The 23-year-old will aim to show the quality that made him stand out at AC Milan during their Serie A triumph in 2021/22 and run to last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

One man who was also crucial to the Rossoneri during that period was winger Rafael Leao. Leao’s 16 goals and 15 assists last season means he is one of Europe’s hottest properties and the Portugal international has been full of praise for the Magpies’ newest recruit.

Speaking on YouTube, Leao revealed he was surprised at Tonali’s departure and compared his former teammate to an AC Milan legend. Leao said: “He is an important player for us, and I didn’t expect him to leave.

“He made a difference in midfield, and I saw him as Gattuso’s heir because he has been a Milan fan since he was a child.

“He was someone I would have liked to see at Milan for many years. We have a good relationship, and I wish him…much success in his new adventure.”

