Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Lloyd Kelly is set for a medical after agreeing to join Newcastle on a free transfer.

Newcastle United are set to complete the free-agent signing of Lloyd Kelly following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

Kelly has agreed a five-year deal at St James’ Park and will become the club’s first official summer signing. Kelly will undergo his medical this week with tests already booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kelly has already spoken to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who previously signed the defender for Bournemouth back in 2019.

Romano tweeted: “Lloyd Kelly’s medical tests as Newcastle player have been booked. Deal done as revealed earlier today.

“Kelly has already spoken to Eddie Howe, ready for new chapter at #NUFC until June 2029.”

The 25-year-old is capable of playing at centre-back and left-back and will help bolster Newcastle’s defence following the release of Paul Dummett and the long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. The defender was also targeted by the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were also hoping to sign Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent following his release from Fulham but the centre-back opted to join Chelsea instead.

Kelly made 141 appearances for The Cherries and also had a stint as club captain. He has been a long-term target for Howe at Newcastle, who was impressed with the leadership capabilities he possessed at a very young age.

“I think one of the great things about Lloyd when I first met him – I was blown away by how mature he was,” Howe told the Daily Echo back in 2020.

“How much mental capacity he had to want to improve and learn and to become the very best player that he can be. Mentally he was very, very good anyway.