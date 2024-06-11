Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are closing in on a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer this summer with the defender set to undergo medical tests ahead of his proposed move to St James’ Park. The 25-year-old will reunite with Eddie Howe on Tyneside after the pair briefly worked together during Howe’s final season at the Vitality Stadium - one that ended in relegation for Bournemouth.

Kelly joined the Cherries from Bristol City ahead of that campaign with Bournemouth paying £13m for him that summer. Kelly will offer the Magpies great versatility at the back and is adept at playing in the middle of defence as well as being able to play at left-back.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

With Lewis Hall’s transfer from Chelsea set to be turned into a permanent move in the coming weeks, Kelly will offer competition for him at full-back as well as adding depth to Howe’s options at centre-back following serious injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Speaking about Kelly during his first few months as a Bournemouth player back in 2020, Howe told the Daily Echo he was ‘blown away’ by the defender and hailed his leadership qualities, despite being aged just 20 at the time and embarking on his first season as a Premier League player: “I think one of the great things about Lloyd when I first met him – I was blown away by how mature he was.

“How much mental capacity he had to want to improve and learn and to become the very best player that he can be. Mentally he was very, very good anyway.

“I think from this spell on the sidelines he’s probably learned a lot about himself and his ability to deal with setbacks. He’s had a lot of time on his own to think about where he wants to go with his career. We hope we benefit from that in the future. He’s certainly someone who I think could have leadership capabilities as he grows through his career.”