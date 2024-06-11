Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden is set to be on the move once again this summer.

Newcastle United will look to negotiate an early release for Isaac Hayden from his contract this summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder still has two years remaining on his current deal at St James’ Park but hasn’t made a first-team appearance for The Magpies since 2021. Hayden has had loan spells at Norwich City, Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers over the last two seasons and is not expected to return to Newcastle despite being a contracted player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Newcastle close in on agreeing a permanent transfer exit for Ryan Fraser - who has reportedly agreed to join newly promoted Southampton - the club will also look to get Hayden off their books this summer. The club will look to agree a financial settlement to release the player from his contract and allow him to join another club as a free agent.

Hayden is understood to be keen on returning to QPR on a permanent basis while other Championship clubs are also interested.

The Magpies will also address the futures of several players returning from loan spells this summer. Yankuba Minteh enjoyed a successful loan at Feyenoord during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 11 goals.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away despite being yet to make his Newcastle debut. Before making a decision on Minteh’s future, Eddie Howe wants to assess the player back at Darsley Park in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garang Kuol is set to be loaned out again after two frustrating spells at Heart of Midlothian and Volendam since signing for Newcastle. Full-backs Jamal Lewis and Harrison Ashby are facing uncertain futures after Championship loan spells.

Watford have turned down the option to buy Lewis at the end of the season while Ashby experienced an injury-hit campaign at Swansea City but did join up with the Newcastle first-team in Australia last month.

Ashby is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle since joining from West Ham United in January 2023 while Lewis has started a match for the club since the FA Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday earlier that same month.