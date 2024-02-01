'Done' - Second Newcastle United deadline day transfer to be confirmed as midfielder agrees loan switch
Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden has found a new club.
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is set to return to the Championship on loan once again.
Queens Park Rangers have agreed a half-season loan deal for the 28-year-old, as per Fabrizio Romano.
"Isaac Hayden to QPR, deal done and sealed — loan completed today," Romano tweeted. Hayden was recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege in January after 11 appearances for the Belgian Pro League outfit.
Following Hayden's return from Standard Liege, Howe told The Gazette that: "Isaac will go back on loan, possibly somewhere else.
"I'm slightly unsure [if there is a deal lined up]."
Howe added earlier this week that he was 'not sure' what Hayden's situation was heading into deadline day. But now the former Arsenal man is set to depart on loan once again.
Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich City in the Championship but his impact was limited due to injury and The Canaries obligation to buy clause based on performance-related criteria was not met. Hayden still has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract at Newcastle yet has been deemed surplus to requirements at the club.
His last Premier League appearance for Newcastle came in a 4-0 home defeat to Manchester City in December 2021. Hayden has played 171 times for The Magpies since joining the club in 2016, but that match against City is likely to have been his last.
This is despite Newcastle operating with just two fit senior midfielders in Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff. 17-year-old Lewis Miley has stepped up into the first team and impressed in recent months while Howe has also called 18-year-old Travis Hernes up to the bench. Midfielder Joe White has been thrust into the first-team squad following his return from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra in League Two.