Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League on transfer deadline day:

Nottingham Forest ‘agree’ Matz Sels fee

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £5m fee to sign former Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. Sels is due to complete a medical in the Midlands today ahead of his proposed move to the City Ground - according to Sky Sports.

Forest were initially interested in a loan move for the 31-year-old, but will instead move on a permanent basis for his first taste of Premier League football. Sels spent two years at Newcastle United and started their 2016/17 Championship season as Rafa Benitez’s first-choice goalkeeper, however, a couple of shaky performances saw him lose that berth to Karl Darlow and he was unable to regain a space in the team.

He was loaned out to Anderlecht in 2017 before returning a year later to join Strasbourg on a permanent deal from St James’ Park. Sels has been at the French club ever since and has impressed enough to earn six caps for Belgium. Sels may not have to wait long to face his former club, however, with the Magpies set to face Forest on Saturday, 10 February.

West Ham star set for Lyon medical

West Ham winger Said Benrahma is set to undergo a medical at Lyon ahead of a proposed transfer from the London Stadium. The 28-year-old has not been a regular starter for the Hammers this term and has registered just one assist in 22 appearances in all competitions - and that came back in August.

Benrahma has spent three years at West Ham having joined from Brentford for around £20m late in the 2021 winter transfer window, but that is expected to come to an end today. Lyon, meanwhile, currently sit 16th in Ligue 1 having endured a disastrous start to the season and find themselves in a relegation play-off place.

