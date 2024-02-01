Newcastle United confirm midfield signing on two-and-a-half-year deal - player wanted by Spurs & West Ham
Newcastle United transfers: Alfie Harrison has joined the club from Manchester City.
Newcastle United have confirmed the deadline day signing of 18-year-old midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City.
The teenager has signed for the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal, subject to ratification. The undisclosed fee is understood to be a nominal one but some significant add-ons have been included as part of the deal as well as a 40% sell-on percentage. The Magpies could end up paying Manchester City as much as £3.5million for Harrison should he meet certain performance-related criteria. Harrison is set to join up with The Magpies' academy set-up and will be eligible to feature for the Under-18s and Under-21s sides.
Harrison had impressed at Manchester City's academy this season with eight goals and four assists in 10 appearances. He is Newcastle's first and only January signing, albeit a youth one.
Following his arrival, Harrison told the club website: "The size of the club and what it has got going for it is massive for me. It's got a huge, passionate fanbase and I'm looking to really push on with my career now.
"If I was a kid now, looking at me signing for Newcastle United, it's what dreams are made of. I'm really looking forward to what is coming and how I can progress in the coming years.
"I'm an effective player who can add goals and assists. I really like to create stuff but, on the other side, I'd also say I'm a very passionate player who always wants to win."
Academy director Steve Harper added: "We are delighted to secure Alfie's signature. His hunger to represent Newcastle United and continue his development here was obvious from the outset.
"He's a passionate, talented player who we are really looking forward to welcoming to the club and ultimately seeing in a black and white shirt.
"Alfie's signing is part of a strategic move to make our PDP group younger, particularly the Under-21s, and I would like to thank the board and everybody involved at the club in making this move happen." The transfer was initially confirmed by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe last week, prior to the official announcement. Howe welcomed Harrison to the club and wished him the best for the future with the hope he will progress into a first-team player.