Newcastle United have confirmed the deadline day signing of 18-year-old midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City.

The teenager has signed for the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal, subject to ratification. The undisclosed fee is understood to be a nominal one but some significant add-ons have been included as part of the deal as well as a 40% sell-on percentage. The Magpies could end up paying Manchester City as much as £3.5million for Harrison should he meet certain performance-related criteria. Harrison is set to join up with The Magpies' academy set-up and will be eligible to feature for the Under-18s and Under-21s sides.

Harrison had impressed at Manchester City's academy this season with eight goals and four assists in 10 appearances. He is Newcastle's first and only January signing, albeit a youth one.

Following his arrival, Harrison told the club website: "The size of the club and what it has got going for it is massive for me. It's got a huge, passionate fanbase and I'm looking to really push on with my career now.

"If I was a kid now, looking at me signing for Newcastle United, it's what dreams are made of. I'm really looking forward to what is coming and how I can progress in the coming years.

"I'm an effective player who can add goals and assists. I really like to create stuff but, on the other side, I'd also say I'm a very passionate player who always wants to win."

Academy director Steve Harper added: "We are delighted to secure Alfie's signature. His hunger to represent Newcastle United and continue his development here was obvious from the outset.

"He's a passionate, talented player who we are really looking forward to welcoming to the club and ultimately seeing in a black and white shirt.