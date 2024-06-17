Gareth Southgate delivers Kieran Trippier injury update following Serbia scare
Gareth Southgate has revealed that Kieran Trippier struggled with cramp during the final stages of England’s win over Serbia. Trippier started at left-back in Luke Shaw’s absence and completed a full 90 minutes at the Veltins-Arena as a sole Jude Bellingham goal secured all three points for the Three Lions.
As one of the most experienced players in Southgate’s squad, Trippier is a key part of England’s plans and with Shaw still on the sidelines, he could be used again at left-back when England face Denmark on Thursday. Speaking after the game, Southgate confirmed that Trippier, and the rest of the squad who featured on Sunday, came through the game unscathed: “Kieran [Trippier] was just cramp.” Southagte said. “As far as I know everyone has come through well.”
Trippier made just three appearances for Newcastle United towards the end of the season, with two of those coming off the bench, after suffering a calf injury against Wolves in early March. His only goal at international level famously came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, was an unused substitute as Southgate opted to introduce just three players from the bench with Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Jarrod Bowen all coming on during the second-half. Gordon is yet to make a competitive appearance for England, with his three caps to date all coming in friendly matches against Brazil, Belgium and Iceland respectively.
