Gareth Southgate delivers Kieran Trippier injury update following Serbia scare

Gareth Southgate has provided an update on Kieran Trippier after seeming to suffer a slight injury against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate has revealed that Kieran Trippier struggled with cramp during the final stages of England’s win over Serbia. Trippier started at left-back in Luke Shaw’s absence and completed a full 90 minutes at the Veltins-Arena as a sole Jude Bellingham goal secured all three points for the Three Lions.

As one of the most experienced players in Southgate’s squad, Trippier is a key part of England’s plans and with Shaw still on the sidelines, he could be used again at left-back when England face Denmark on Thursday. Speaking after the game, Southgate confirmed that Trippier, and the rest of the squad who featured on Sunday, came through the game unscathed: “Kieran [Trippier] was just cramp.” Southagte said. “As far as I know everyone has come through well.”

Trippier made just three appearances for Newcastle United towards the end of the season, with two of those coming off the bench, after suffering a calf injury against Wolves in early March. His only goal at international level famously came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.