‘Every chance’ - Newcastle United star urged to join Champions League side amid transfer interest

By Joe Buck
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Former Celtic and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton believes Martin Dubravka should make the move to Parkhead this summer in a bid to win silverware.

The Slovakian has been linked with a move north of the border amid uncertainty over his long-term future at Newcastle United. The Magpies are interested in a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and have Nick Pope as their first-choice goalkeeper. 

Dubravka may look elsewhere to get regular first-team football again and Sutton believes that a move to Celtic may be of interest to the 35-year-old this summer. Sutton wrote in the Daily Record: “He’s played a lot of games for Newcastle in the last year but isn’t going to be first choice. There’s every chance he saw what Hart achieved at Celtic and fancies a bit of that himself. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Does he sit tight and ride out his final year at Newcastle as a backup, or perhaps drop down the division in England to get a regular game? Or does he come to Celtic, play every week and be in with the chance of winning silverware, while playing in the Champions League? I know what I’d be doing.”

Injury to Pope in December meant Dubravka was Newcastle United’s No.1 and played all-but two games as the Magpies secured a 7th placed Premier League finish. Dubravka is currently out in Germany and will represent his nation at Euro 2024. Slovakia have been drawn in Group E and will take on Belgium, Ukraine and Romania during the group stage.

Related topics:Champions LeagueNick PopePremier LeagueEuro 2024GermanyBurnleyCelticBelgiumSlovakiaUkraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.