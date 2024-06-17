‘Every chance’ - Newcastle United star urged to join Champions League side amid transfer interest
The Slovakian has been linked with a move north of the border amid uncertainty over his long-term future at Newcastle United. The Magpies are interested in a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and have Nick Pope as their first-choice goalkeeper.
Dubravka may look elsewhere to get regular first-team football again and Sutton believes that a move to Celtic may be of interest to the 35-year-old this summer. Sutton wrote in the Daily Record: “He’s played a lot of games for Newcastle in the last year but isn’t going to be first choice. There’s every chance he saw what Hart achieved at Celtic and fancies a bit of that himself.
“Does he sit tight and ride out his final year at Newcastle as a backup, or perhaps drop down the division in England to get a regular game? Or does he come to Celtic, play every week and be in with the chance of winning silverware, while playing in the Champions League? I know what I’d be doing.”
Injury to Pope in December meant Dubravka was Newcastle United’s No.1 and played all-but two games as the Magpies secured a 7th placed Premier League finish. Dubravka is currently out in Germany and will represent his nation at Euro 2024. Slovakia have been drawn in Group E and will take on Belgium, Ukraine and Romania during the group stage.
