Former Celtic and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton believes Martin Dubravka should make the move to Parkhead this summer in a bid to win silverware.

The Slovakian has been linked with a move north of the border amid uncertainty over his long-term future at Newcastle United. The Magpies are interested in a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and have Nick Pope as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Dubravka may look elsewhere to get regular first-team football again and Sutton believes that a move to Celtic may be of interest to the 35-year-old this summer. Sutton wrote in the Daily Record: “He’s played a lot of games for Newcastle in the last year but isn’t going to be first choice. There’s every chance he saw what Hart achieved at Celtic and fancies a bit of that himself.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Does he sit tight and ride out his final year at Newcastle as a backup, or perhaps drop down the division in England to get a regular game? Or does he come to Celtic, play every week and be in with the chance of winning silverware, while playing in the Champions League? I know what I’d be doing.”