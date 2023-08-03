Newcastle will host Villarreal at St James’ Park on August 5 (3:30pm kick-off) and Fiorentina on August 6 (4pm kick-off) ahead of the new competitive season which gets under way against Aston Villa on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off). Following the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, the Newcastle squad returned to training at Darsley Park this week in preparation for their two home friendly matches.

The majority of the squad have been involved in the sessions this week, including right-back Emil Krafth as he continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury. Sean Longstaff was also seen back on the grass after missing the three matches in the United States due to a groin issue.

17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley also continues to be involved with the first-team as he looks set to be given another opportunity to impress this weekend.

But five first team players haven’t been spotted in training this week. Fabian Schar’s absence can be explained after the defender was withdrawn in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series with a hamstring issue.

Joe Willock is yet to feature in pre-season due to a hamstring injury suffered at the back end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Both players are doubts for the two Sela Cup matches this weekend.

Harrison Ashby is another player who won’t be involved in the Sela Cup this weekend with the right-back’s loan to Swansea City set to be confirmed. The 21-year-old has even been spotted training with the Swans ahead of their Championship opener against Birmingham City this Saturday.

Two players who haven’t been pictured in training this week are striker Callum Wilson and goalkeeper Loris Karius. While a player not being pictured in training is by no means a guarantee that they did not train on any given day, it can often be an indicator of upcoming team news.